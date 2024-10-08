Postal Department to conduct letter writing competition

The Department of Posts will organise a national-level ‘Dhai Akhar’ letter writing competition on the theme “The Joy of Writing: Importance of Letters in a Digital Age”.

A release from the Department said that the competition will be held under two categories – those aged up to 18 and those above 18. The letters must be handwritten in English, Hindi, or Tamil. The word limit is 500 for an inland letter card (ILC) and 1,000 (written on an A4 size sheet) for envelope.

Participants must also submit an age proof certificate along with the letter. All the letters should be handed over to the nearest post offices. The letter should be addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600 002 with superscription of the cover as “National level Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Campaign 2024-2025”. All the competition letters and ILCs should be handed over to the nearest post offices. The campaign is open till December 14, the release said.

The best entries in each category would be awarded cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at the Tamil Nadu Circle level. The best three entries chosen at circle level would be sent for evaluation at the national level and the best entries would be awarded cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹10,000. The participants have to give a certificate of proof of their age on the letter, the release added.