Postal Department to conduct letter writing competition

Staff Reporter ERODE
September 14, 2022 17:53 IST

The Department of Posts will organise a national-level ‘Dhai Akhar’ letter writing competition on the theme “Vision for India 2047”.

A release from the Department said that the competition will be held under two categories – those aged upto 18 and those aged above 18. The letters must be handwritten in English, Hindi, or Tamil. The word limit is 500 for inland letter card (ILC) and 1,000 (written on an A4 size sheet) for envelope.

Participants must also submit age proof certificate along with the letter. All the letters should be handed over to the nearest post offices. The letter should be addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600 002. The campaign is open till October 27, the release said.

The best entries in each category would be awarded cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at Tamil Nadu Circle level. The best three entries chosen at circle level would be sent for evaluation at the national level and the best entries would be awarded cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹10,000.

