Postal Department releases special cards

The Department of Posts, Coimbatore Division, has launched special post cards to celebrate the works of ‘Corona warriors’.
According to a press release from Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore, picture post cards were released on Friday in four categories on the theme: “We Salute to Corona Warriors”.
The cards are to honour the frontline healthcare workers, police, postmen, and conservancy workers who are continuing their duty during the pandemic. In order to create awareness about personal distancing, the cards have a red cancellation. The press release added that customers can buy plain postcards, priced at ₹ 15 each, picture postcards with red cancellation price at ₹ 25 each and picture post cards with golden cancellation, priced at ₹ 50 each. The cards are available at all the head post offices and sub-post offices in the division.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.