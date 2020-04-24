Postal Department releases special cards

The Department of Posts, Coimbatore Division, has launched special post cards to celebrate the works of ‘Corona warriors’.

According to a press release from Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore, picture post cards were released on Friday in four categories on the theme: “We Salute to Corona Warriors”.

The cards are to honour the frontline healthcare workers, police, postmen, and conservancy workers who are continuing their duty during the pandemic. In order to create awareness about personal distancing, the cards have a red cancellation. The press release added that customers can buy plain postcards, priced at ₹ 15 each, picture postcards with red cancellation price at ₹ 25 each and picture post cards with golden cancellation, priced at ₹ 50 each. The cards are available at all the head post offices and sub-post offices in the division.