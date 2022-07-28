Coimbatore

Postal Department conducts letter writing competition

Staff Reporter ERODE July 28, 2022 17:47 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 17:47 IST

The Department of Posts is organising a national level Dhai Akhar letter writing competition on the theme “Vision for India 2047”.

A release from the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said the competition was held under two categories – candidates below and above 18 years of age. The letters must be hand written in English, Hindi, or Tamil. The word limit for writing a letter in two categories would be 500 for an inland letter card (ILC) and 1,000 (written on an A4 size sheet) for an envelope.

Participants must also give a certificate of proof of their age on the letter. The letter should be addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600 002. The campaign is open till October 31, the release adds.

The best entries in each category would be awarded with cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at Tamil Nadu Circle level. The best three entries chosen at circle level would be sent for evaluation at the national level, the release said.

