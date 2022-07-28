Postal Department conducts letter writing competition
The Department of Posts is organising a national level Dhai Akhar letter writing competition on the theme “Vision for India 2047”.
A release from the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division, said the competition was held under two categories – candidates below and above 18 years of age. The letters must be hand written in English, Hindi, or Tamil. The word limit for writing a letter in two categories would be 500 for an inland letter card (ILC) and 1,000 (written on an A4 size sheet) for an envelope.
Participants must also give a certificate of proof of their age on the letter. The letter should be addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai-600 002. The campaign is open till October 31, the release adds.
The best entries in each category would be awarded with cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at Tamil Nadu Circle level. The best three entries chosen at circle level would be sent for evaluation at the national level, the release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.