Postal Dak Adalat in Coimbatore on June 23

June 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Divisional-level Dak Adalat will be conducted at the office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Good Shed Road, here on June 23 at 11 a.m. Complaints regarding postal services with complete details must reach the division office before June 21. The cover should be superscribed as “DAK ADALAT”.

A press release from the Department of Posts said complaints regarding disposal of Money Order/Registered/Speed/VP/Insured articles booked by the customers should contain details such as article number, date and office of booking, full address of sender and the addressee.

If the complaint was about the Savings Scheme or Postal Life Insurance, it should contain the account numbers, PLI policy numbers, name and address of the depositor/insurant, name of the post office, the details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department, if available, the release added.

