Postal customers claim shortage of ATM cards in Coimbatore

April 04, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Hariharan, a senior citizen with a postal bank account for almost two decades now, got an ATM card for his account in 2017. The card expired in November last year and he got a new card just recently.

There are several postal bank account holders who have been hit because of shortage of ATM cards, he alleges.

He claims that he wrote to the Department several times seeking a new card. However, he was asked to shift his account to another branch in Coimbatore and he refused. “I got the card recently,” he says.

A senior official in the Postal Department said there was no shortage of ATM cards in Coimbatore division. About 24,000 accounts were opened in 2022-2023 and only 50 % of the account holders wanted ATM cards. Even if there was a shortage in any post office, the cards were sourced from post offices that had excess cards and distributed to the account holders. If there were individual grievances, those were also addressed. On Monday, about 500 cards were distributed, the official said.

