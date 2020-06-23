Post-wedding, a family of COVID-19 cases

Over 10 persons from a single family testing positive for COVID-19 has put the official machinery on high alert. The infections were traced to a primary contact with movements between three districts for a wedding party and a post-wedding feast.

On Monday, nine members of a family tested positive after a woman, headmistress of a school, had tested positive.

The woman had returned to Harur from Chennai along with her son, for his wedding with a Krishnagiri bride.

The wedding was held in Krishnagiri in the second week of June.

A post-wedding feast was held Harur. Both the events had witnessed a large turnout of guests, including immediate family members and relatives.

Last week, the woman developed multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive.

Travel history revealed a trail from Chennnai to Harur to Krishnagiri and back to Harur for wedding and post-wedding festivities. On Monday, the woman's husband, and immediate family members of nine others also had tested positive.

Following this, an alert was sounded out to others. Over 45 other relatives in Harur had volunteered for testing. According to sources, similar contact tracing was needed to trace the attendees from Krishnagiri.

Questions are being raised on the efficacy of e-passes and restrictions, where wedding parties and festive congregations were escaping scrutiny, leading to potential mini clusters of of COVID-19 cases.

Until these cases, Harur had remained free of COVID-19 infection.