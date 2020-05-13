Post relaxations, police stress on caution

With majority of shops and establishments reopened following lockdown relaxations, the Coimbatore city police are doing their part to regulate the crowd and ensure that people maintain further vigil against COVID-19.

‘Wear mask’

City police pasted caution notices at several shops which asked customers to wear mask and ensure that they maintain physical distancing while coming for purchases.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan told The Hindu that the notice pasted at some shops was a template which can be replicated by shops and establishments.

“We have also shared the template with various trade bodies so that they can print and paste them in shops and establishments of their members. Wearing mask and maintenance of physical distancing can reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

According to him, use of gloves by shop owners, cashiers and sales persons at shops and establishments could further reduce the risk COVID-19 spread.

“The police took up a tough task during COVID-19 management and effectively handled the situation by taking apt and strict decisions,” said Mr. Sharan in response to the news that the last COVID-19 patient in the district got discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Police station reopened

Podanur police station which was shut on April 24 after four police personnel contracted COVID-19 reopened on Wednesday.

Kuniyamuthur police station, which was also shut after a policeman tested positive for the disease was reopened, a few days ago. A total of six police personnel contracted the disease in the line of duty in Coimbatore and all of them recovered.