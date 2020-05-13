Coimbatore

Post relaxations, police stress on caution

A policeman pasting COVID-19 awareness poster in a sweet stall in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A policeman pasting COVID-19 awareness poster in a sweet stall in Coimbatore on Wednesday.  

With majority of shops and establishments reopened following lockdown relaxations, the Coimbatore city police are doing their part to regulate the crowd and ensure that people maintain further vigil against COVID-19.

‘Wear mask’

City police pasted caution notices at several shops which asked customers to wear mask and ensure that they maintain physical distancing while coming for purchases.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan told The Hindu that the notice pasted at some shops was a template which can be replicated by shops and establishments.

“We have also shared the template with various trade bodies so that they can print and paste them in shops and establishments of their members. Wearing mask and maintenance of physical distancing can reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

According to him, use of gloves by shop owners, cashiers and sales persons at shops and establishments could further reduce the risk COVID-19 spread.

“The police took up a tough task during COVID-19 management and effectively handled the situation by taking apt and strict decisions,” said Mr. Sharan in response to the news that the last COVID-19 patient in the district got discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Police station reopened

Podanur police station which was shut on April 24 after four police personnel contracted COVID-19 reopened on Wednesday.

Kuniyamuthur police station, which was also shut after a policeman tested positive for the disease was reopened, a few days ago. A total of six police personnel contracted the disease in the line of duty in Coimbatore and all of them recovered.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:19:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/post-relaxations-police-stress-on-caution/article31577394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY