Post office timings revised in Coimbatore

June 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Posts has announced that working hours of two post offices - Coimbatore Head Post Office on Goods Shed Road and R.S. Puram Head Post Office - are revised and people can transact business from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday, a release said.

Till now, the banking transactions at these post offices were performed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., registered post and money orders can be booked up to 4 p.m., and speed post can be booked up to 7 p.m. From Wednesday, all these services can be availed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release added..

