ADVERTISEMENT

Post office timings revised in Coimbatore

June 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts has announced that working hours of two post offices - Coimbatore Head Post Office on Goods Shed Road and R.S. Puram Head Post Office - are revised and people can transact business from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday, a release said.

Till now, the banking transactions at these post offices were performed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., registered post and money orders can be booked up to 4 p.m., and speed post can be booked up to 7 p.m. From Wednesday, all these services can be availed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release added..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US