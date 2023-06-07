HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post office timings revised in Coimbatore

June 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts has announced that working hours of two post offices - Coimbatore Head Post Office on Goods Shed Road and R.S. Puram Head Post Office - are revised and people can transact business from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday, a release said.

Till now, the banking transactions at these post offices were performed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., registered post and money orders can be booked up to 4 p.m., and speed post can be booked up to 7 p.m. From Wednesday, all these services can be availed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release added..

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.