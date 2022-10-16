Post-mortem examination suggests dead elephant’s tusk could have been stolen

The post-mortem examination of a male elephant that was found dead near forest boundary at Periya Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Saturday suggested that one of its tusks could have been stolen from the decomposing carcass.

When examined, the socket of the right tusk of the elephant did not have remains or signs of cutting using a saw. It was clear as if someone pulled out the tusk from the decomposing carcass, said forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar, who performed the autopsy on Sunday. According to him, the carcass was around three weeks old and internal organs of the elephant were decomposed. The cause of death of the elephant could not be ascertained, he said.

The tusker, aged between 23 and 25, was found dead around 60 metres off the Thadagam reserve forest at Periya Thadagam when field staff patrolled the area around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. The place falls under Thadagam south forest beat of Coimbatore forest range. The elephant’s right tusk was missing and field staff were deployed at the location till the post-mortem began on Sunday.

“We suspect that someone, who spotted the decomposing carcass a few days ago, pulled out the right tusk. Tusks come off the bone socket when pulled from a carcass that is older than a week. The left tusk, which was pressed to the ground, was intact,” Dr. Sukumar said.

The Forest Department suspects that the person who took out the right tusk could have attempted to steal the left one, too. The attempt could have failed or aborted due to the weight of the carcass.

As the carcass was decomposed, the veterinarian could not ascertain whether the tusker sustained wounds, bullet injury or any other unnatural causes that could have led to its death. There was no power line or electric fence in the surrounding areas, officials said.