ADVERTISEMENT

Post-monsoon wildlife survey begins in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

December 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 210 staff will survey tiger, leopard, wild dog, elephant and gaur on the first three days

The Hindu Bureau

A Forest Department team engaged in the post-monsoon wildlife survey in Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The post-monsoon wildlife monitoring started in the Pollachi division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday.

Ahead of the estimation, an orientation programme for the frontline staff of the Forest Department was held at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre at Attakatti, under the supervision of ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Director of Pollachi division Bhargava Teja, on December 9.

According to the ATR authorities, the eight-day exercise will cover 32 forest beats falling under Pollachi, Ulandy, Valparai and Manambolly forest ranges of the Pollachi division of ATR. In every forest beat, two transect lines each have been created for the exercise.

A total of 210 staff will take part in the survey. They will survey carnivores, including tiger, leopard and wild dog, and mega herbivores like elephant and gaur on the first three days. The staff allotted for a beat will perambulate a minimum of five km in the given area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the next three days, the staff will conduct surveys through the transect lines and record the prey base and vegetation.

Apart from direct sighting of animals, the staff will record indirect signs, such as pug marks, scat, dung, scratch marks, pellets, of the animals.

The enumerators will use M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tiger-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) ‘Ecological app’ for the exercise.

The data collected during the survey will be collated and submitted to the NTCA on completion of the estimation on December 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US