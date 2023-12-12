HamberMenu
Post-monsoon wildlife survey begins in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

A total of 210 staff will survey tiger, leopard, wild dog, elephant and gaur on the first three days

December 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A Forest Department team engaged in the post-monsoon wildlife survey in Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

A Forest Department team engaged in the post-monsoon wildlife survey in Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The post-monsoon wildlife monitoring started in the Pollachi division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Tuesday.

Ahead of the estimation, an orientation programme for the frontline staff of the Forest Department was held at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre at Attakatti, under the supervision of ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Director of Pollachi division Bhargava Teja, on December 9.

According to the ATR authorities, the eight-day exercise will cover 32 forest beats falling under Pollachi, Ulandy, Valparai and Manambolly forest ranges of the Pollachi division of ATR. In every forest beat, two transect lines each have been created for the exercise.

A total of 210 staff will take part in the survey. They will survey carnivores, including tiger, leopard and wild dog, and mega herbivores like elephant and gaur on the first three days. The staff allotted for a beat will perambulate a minimum of five km in the given area.

In the next three days, the staff will conduct surveys through the transect lines and record the prey base and vegetation.

Apart from direct sighting of animals, the staff will record indirect signs, such as pug marks, scat, dung, scratch marks, pellets, of the animals.

The enumerators will use M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tiger-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) ‘Ecological app’ for the exercise.

The data collected during the survey will be collated and submitted to the NTCA on completion of the estimation on December 18.

