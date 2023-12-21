GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Post-monsoon wildlife survey begins at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

December 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest department staff carry out a post-monsoon survey at T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Erode on Thursday.

Forest department staff carry out a post-monsoon survey at T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The bi-annual six-day wildlife monitoring exercise called the post-monsoon survey began at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Wednesday.

To estimate carnivores and herbivores in the tiger reserve, the pre-monsoon survey is carried out between June and July, while the post-monsoon survey is to be held in December and January. The survey began at 30 blocks in the four ranges in Hasanur Division and at 46 blocks in the six ranges in Sathyamangalam Division. Over 250 forest department staff, divided into teams, began transect surveys during which direct sightings of animals were recorded. In block surveys, teams recorded pug marks, scat, digging, dung, carcasses of animals, tree bark peeling, vegetation, tree species and human disturbance signs. Transect and block surveys are carried out on alternative days to record the carnivores and herbivores.

The survey will conclude on December 25 after which collected data will be analysed to estimate the animals and the vegetation in the forest area.

The core or critical tiger habitat in STR is 793.49 sq. km. while the buffer or peripheral area is 614.91 sq. km. and has a significant population of tigers, elephants, leopards, black buck, gaur, four-horned antelope, striped hyena, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fishes and other creatures.

