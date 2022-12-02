Post-monsoon wildlife survey begins at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

December 02, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - ERODE

The six-day exercise will attempt to estimate carnivores and herbivores in the reserve; data will be collected for analysis

S P Saravanan

Forest Department personnel looking for pug marks in the Germalam Forest Range, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The bi-annual six-day wildlife monitoring exercise, called the post-monsoon survey, to estimate carnivores and herbivores, began at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Friday.

Under Phase IV monitoring of tiger reserves by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the pre-monsoon survey is carried out between June and July, while the post-monsoon survey is to be held in December-January. The survey began at all the four ranges in Hasanur Division and the six ranges in Sathyamangalam Division that come under the STR.

On the first day, teams record the signs of carnivores while on the second day, herbivores are recorded. A Forest Department official said that each team comprising forest watchers, guards and anti-poaching watchers (APWs) will be involved in direct sighting of animals in the morning and evening and will also record pug marks, scat, digging, dung, carcass of animals, tree bark peelings, vegetations, tree species and human disturbance signs.

Also, teams will carry out line transect surveys: 2 km lines are charted parallel to each other and the transect is walked on to detect the movement of animals. All the collected data is recorded in the Monitoring System for Tigers – Intensive Protection and Ecological Status (M-STrIPES) app for analysis by the NTCA and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

“The app helps in recording error-free data collection and the data will be analysed, which will provide a scientific basis for assessing the status of tigers, other carnivores, prey species and their habitat”, said an official.

The survey will be on till December 7.

