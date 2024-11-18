Post-monsoon wildlife census begins in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The post-monsoon wildlife census in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) began on Monday. The survey will cover 37 transects across the core forest areas, including Theppakadu, Kargudi, Masinagudi, Mudumalai, and Nellakottai, to assess herbivorous and carnivorous species, as well as habitat conditions.

The census, which will be on till November 25, includes direct observation for counting herbivores, identifying carnivorous species, and evaluating vegetation crucial for wildlife. A training session for field staff was held at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre, Theppakadu.