Post-monsoon wildlife census begins at MTR

November 15, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The post-monsoon wildlife census began in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday.

The annual exercise, which is conducted in both the core and buffer zones of the tiger reserve, will involve the monitoring of wild populations of carnivores such as tigers and leopards, as well as ungulates by the Forest Department and volunteers involved in the exercise. The census will continue till November 20 in the core area, and will be conducted in the buffer zone at a later date, officials stated.

On Tuesday, volunteers were given training on the methods employed to conduct the census and count wildlife during the census. The teams will fan out along transect lines along the Theppakadu, Mudumalai, Kargudi, Nilakottai as well as Masinagudi forest ranges on Wednesday.