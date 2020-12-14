Post-monsoon tiger census begins in ATR

The post-monsoon estimation of tigers started in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Monday.

Officials with ATR said that the exercise started on Monday is Phase-I estimation of tigers which follows the eight-day protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The estimation of the big cats will be done in 32 beats coming under four forest ranges - Pollachi, Ulandi, Valparai and Manombolly forest ranges of ATR.

On Monday, senior officials and biologists from ATR gave an orientation for the field staff who take part in the survey.

The Department has created 62 transect lines in the 32 forest beats for the estimation.

The enumerators will engage in carnivore sign survey, beat level sampling, assessment of prey base, habitat and human disturbances. The exercise will conclude on December 21.

Phase-I monitoring of tigers is done in tiger reserves two times a year, pre-monsoon and post-monsoon, as per directions from NTCA.