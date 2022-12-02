Post-graduate student ends life in Bharathiar University hostel in Coimbatore

December 02, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A post-graduate student of the Bharathiar University was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Benish Kumar (24), a native of Mukkudal near Cheramadevi in Tirunelveli district. Kumar was doing first year MBA in the university.

Roommates told the police that Kumar was found depressed allegedly after the demise of his mother over a year ago. They found the hostel room locked from inside around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. They opened the door using force and found Kumar unconscious. He was immediately taken to a private hospital from where doctors referred him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. He died at the hospital at 6.50 p.m.

A police officer said that Kumar’s family has been informed about the death. He had made an attempt to end his life before in Tirunelveli, the officer added.

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor Committee member C.A Vasuki said all evidences had been handed over to the police and the investigation was under way.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

