Post-delimitation, Coimbatore Corporation looks at deployment of workers, staff in new wards

With only the last leg of the indirect election to elect zonal and standing committees’ chairpersons to be completed, the Coimbatore Corporation has turned its attention towards deployment of workers and staff in new wards.

With the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission announcing the urban local bodies elections, new wards as per the 2018-19 delimitation exercise came into existence and with them the revised ward number.

The Corporation had redrawn the 100 ward boundaries in the 2018-19 delimitation exercise. But it continued to use the old boundaries and numbers to denote wards.

With the new wards coming into existence, there is a need for the Corporation to have a relook at the way it has deployed conservancy workers, bill collectors and other workers on the ground and reassign ward engineers, say sources.

As the Corporation had divided or merged old wards to form new ones, the areas or localities it had assigned to conservancy workers and bill collectors could now be spread over two or three wards. Or it could have brought more than the required workers and bill collectors to a ward.

Therefore, to reorganise the workforce the Corporation has begun the exercise to redeploy workers and ward engineers as per the new wards, the sources explain.

The delimitation exercise has also brought with it another challenge – renumbering property tax and water charge assessments based on new ward.

The sources say only recently the Corporation renumbered the assessments as it migrated from its in-house system to the one adopted by all urban local bodies in the State, Tamil Nadu Urban Tree Information System.

Now the Corporation is forced to change the numbers once again as it must prefix revised ward numbers to assessments.

But before doing so, the Corporation must change the ward number prefix for several assessments as the redrawing of ward boundaries has seen a few localities come a new ward, the sources explain. The Corporation has initiated this work as well.

The sources say the Corporation will complete the assessment renumbering work in the next few months though it is at present focussing on boosting tax collection by the end of this month.