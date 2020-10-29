Post-COVID-19 rehabilitation centre opened at Salem GH

An integrated post COVID-19 Care Centre and follow-up centre was launched at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

District Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the centre and reviewed the facilities.

Dean of the hospital R. Balajinathan, Head, General Medicine Suresh Kanna, and senior officials took part in the event.

Mr. Raman discussed with doctors regarding the facilities at the centre. The centre includes doctors from various streams for improving the general health condition of persons recovered from the disease.

Dr. Balajinathan said, “doctors from different departments like Physical and Medical Rehabilitation, general medicine, yoga and naturopathy, nutrition and psychiatry are present here. Patients visiting the centre would be advised on various exercises and diet to regain their health. Exercises to improve lung capacity would be taught here. This is the fourth such centre to be started in the State.” He added, “patients, who have completed the 14-day quarantine after recovery from the disease can visit the centre and get treated for illnesses."

A.M. Sudhakar, Head, Yoga and Naturopathy, said that patients would be provided with breathing exercises to improve lung capacity. He added that aroma oils are provided which would help patients get relieved from stress.

K. Nithya Manoj, Head, Physical and Medical Rehabilitation, said that even after quarantine period post-discharge from the hospital, certain patients complained of tiredness and body pain and other illnesses. Dr. Manoj added that based on the diagnosis, the patient would be advised on necessary exercises that would help them recover from the illnesses and regain their strength.

According to doctors, over 4,500 persons have recovered from COVID-19 disease after treatment at the hospital.

Events to mark World Stroke Day were also organised at the hospital on Thursday. Mr. Raman launched distribution of awareness pamphlets here.