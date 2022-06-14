Post COVID-19, more people opt for treatment at Yoga and Naturopathy department in Salem GH

The number of people visiting the Yoga and Naturopathy department at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem has increased. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The number of people coming for treatment in the Yoga and Naturopathy department at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has increased. Most of the patients come to develop their immunity and keep their body fit.

At the Salem Government Hospital, the department of Yoga and Naturopathy was started in September 2014. Doctors here provide seven types of treatment - hydrotherapy, massage therapy, magneto therapy, herbal mud therapy, acupuncture and acupressure, diet therapy and yoga therapy.

Under hydrotherapy, a stream bath, heat bath, spinal bath, foot and arm bath, and steam inhalation are provided to reduce pain in the knee, back, arms, chest, spine, and abdomen. To reduce blood pressure, control asthma, and reduce mental stress, therapeutic massage is provided. Treatment is provided using magnetic belts to reduce pain in various parts of body.

Likewise, under herbal mud therapy, treatment is provided using ant hill mud, ordinary mud and clay to improve blood circulation. For people who are suffering from sleeplessness (insomnia), a full mud path and half mud bath treatment are provided. This mud bath will improve health by observing toxins.

Dr. A.M. Sudhakar, Head of Department of Yoga and Naturopathy, said that during the pandemic, the department provided immunity boosters and yoga classes to thousands of patients. “Now, we are also providing post-COVID treatment for patients. Following the pandemic, people became more aware of the need to boost their immunity. During the second wave (May-August), we provided treatment for more than 7,600 patients a month. Patients continue to come to get counselling to increase their oxygen level through yoga and to keep their body fit through diet. Patients from far away places are coming for treatment now,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

“Since 2014, on an average, 2,500 patients got treatment in the department a month. It was reduced in 2020 to 1,603 due to the pandemic. But from the end of 2021, the number has increased, and most of the new patients are referred by the COVID patients who got treatment from us. In May 2022 alone, 3,740 patients visited our department. This is the highest in the last eight years,“ Dr. Sudhakar added.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said that following the rise in the number of people visiting the department, it had been decided to provide an additional room to give treatment and conduct yoga classes for patients.