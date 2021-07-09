Post-COVID-19 clinic resumes functioning at Salem GH

‘Customised programmes are being held for each patient’

The post-COVID-19 centre at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital resumed operations recently following decrease in COVID-19 positive cases at the Hospital.

The Hospital is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and it was operating under full capacity until recently. Following the decrease in daily caseload in the district, Hospital authorities have resumed functioning of the post-COVID-19 clinic.

The centre has been set up under the Department of General Medicine headed by Dr. Suresh Kanna and doctors from various departments including physical and medical rehabilitation, general medicine, yoga and naturopathy, nutrition and psychiatry conduct sessions for the recovery of patients from any ailments after testing negative for COVID-19.

P. Padmapriya, nodal officer for the centre, said customised programmes were being conducted for each patient based on their ailments and tele-follow up was also done. Patients generally complained of respiratory issues and fatigue, and they were trained in breathing exercises and energy conservation exercises. Since the first wave, over 6,900 patients had benefited through the facility, she said.

A.M. Sudhakar, Head, yoga and naturopathy, said patients were trained to improve their lung capacity, and diet. They were also trained to manage stress and prevent anxiety.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said post-COVID-19 ailments were more or less the same among first and second wave patients except for mucormycosis. Patients, who showed symptoms of mucormycosis at the clinic, were immediately attended to by ENT specialists and arrangements had been made at the hospital for its treatment.

Death certificates

The Hospital has formed a five-member committee following issues regarding COVID-19 death certificates.

As complaints were raised regarding irregularities and delays in issuing death certificates for patients died of COVID-19, the Dean constituted a committee comprising Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, COVID-19 nodal officer Dr. Sivakumar, Head, Radiology, Dr. Kumar, Head, Microbiology Dr. Gowri, and Resident Medical Officer Dr. Rani.

The committee will look into any discrepancies in death certificates.