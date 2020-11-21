Post-COVID-19 care centre sees steady footfall

Yoga session in progress at the Integrated Post-COVID-19 Centre at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College.

SALEM

21 November 2020 00:23 IST

The integrated post-COVID-19 care centre set up at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital is seeing a steady footfall and according to doctors here, common complaints of patients were respiratory ailments and psychiatric issues.

The centre began functioning at the end of October and include doctors from various streams including Physical and Medical Rehabilitation, general medicine, yoga and naturopathy, nutrition and psychiatry. The centre offered treatment on various ailments, which were experienced by patients despite recovering or testing negative for COVID-19 disease.

R. Balajinathan, hospital dean, said that the centre is seeing steady footfall and at least five to six patients are visiting the facility every day.

“Most of the patients visiting the centre were found to be middle-aged and common complaints were respiratory difficulties and psychiatric depression. Experts from respective fields provide necessary treatment. While some departments advise regular visit by the patients for a certain period, others provide required medicines.” He added that diet advice is also given.

A.M. Sudhakar, head, Yoga and Naturopathy, said yoga and pranayama sessions are conducted for recovered patients.

Dr. Sudhakar said patients generally complained of breathlessness, fatigue and inability to concentrate on regular activities.

“The mental strength of patients is boosted and we build confidence that they could recover from the ailments soon and it would not lead to any serious conditions. Patients also undergo steam inhalation and are advised to include more fruits and vegetables in their diet,” he said.