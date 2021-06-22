‘Positivity rate on the decline in Salem’

District Collector S. Karmegham said the total positivity rate (TPR) in the district is reducing and advised the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent an increase in cases.

The Collector told presspersons the daily caseload was reducing and the positivity rate was around 6% in Salem at the moment. He said medical oxygen requirement had also gone down in the district and about 60% oxygen beds were vacant. He added that about 300 beds were vacant at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and around 500 beds at the Steel Plant treatment centre.

Mr. Karmegham said the public should avoid bringing children to public places unnecessarily and they should avoid taking part in gatherings. Awareness had improved among the public in rural areas as well, he added.

According to him, vaccination rate had improved in the district and the public were now eagerly coming forward to get vaccinated. The number of centres had been increased and the public need not travel for long distances to get vaccinated.

According to health officials, until Monday, 4.89 lakh persons have received first dose vaccination and 1.36 lakh persons second dose. As on Monday, there are 57 containment zones in the district covering 1,012 houses and 3,632 persons are under quarantine. As many as 6,382 samples were collected and 511 persons tested positive on Monday.