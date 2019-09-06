Poshan Abhiyaan awareness campaign held in Salem

The Salem Corporation conducted an awareness programme on nutrition as part of the Poshan Abhiyaan campaign at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Gugai here.

Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh administered awareness pledge to school students and senior Corporation officials. He also inaugurated a medical camp to identify anaemia among students and an exhibition on nutritional food as part of the campaign.

According to officials, every year, September is observed as National Nutrition Month to improve the nutrition of children, pregnant and lactating women and adolescents.

The Corporation would conduct medical check up for children and mothers who delivered at the 16 Urban Primary Health Centres here. The Corporation would also conduct medical camps for children between the age group of 2 and 6 in Anganwadis and exhibition on nutritional food. Awareness rallies had also been planned, the officials said.

Doctors and medical staff at Attur and Sangakiri government hospitals took awareness pledge.

Vitamin A fluid

The district health services organised camps between August 26 and 31 to administer Vitamin A fluid to children between the age group of 6 months and 5 years to improve their immunity, and development of tissues and bones. As many as 3,118 staff were roped in for the purpose and 459 officers monitored the camps.

According to officials, it has been targeted to administer Vitamin A fluid to 3,24,174 children through primary health centres and anganwadis here.

Officials from the Health Department said that the fluid was administered to 3,17,917 children through the camps.