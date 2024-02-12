Portion of ‘untouchability wall’ demolished at Sevur village in Tiruppur district

February 12, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Revenue Department on Saturday demolished a portion of an ‘untouchability wall’ at Sevur village in Avinashi Taluk, after a telephonic conversation that Thoothukudi Lok Sabha member and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi had with Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj.

The wall had allegedly prevented access to Scheduled Caste residents of a nearby locality. The move comes after Devendran Nagar residents, belonging to the SC community, made a representation to Ms. Kanimozhi, who was in Tiruppur to receive inputs from the party cadre to prepare the DMK’s election manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The district administration had earlier announced peace talks between representatives of Scheduled Castes and those of an intermediate caste at the Tiruppur Sub-Collector’s Office. The wall, extending to a length of over 500 feet, that was built on a private property from Devendran Nagar to VIP Nagar where families of the intermediate caste reside had caused families of the SC community to take a circumlocutory path.

The district administration has assured Ms. Kanimozhi that the remaining portion of the wall would be brought down on Monday or Tuesday.

However, the local residents’ welfare association said that a case in this regard was pending in the court, and demolition of the wall was illegal.