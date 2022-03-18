Portion of private clinic sealed near Uthukuli

Officials from the Health and Revenue Department on Thursday sealed a portion of a private clinic near Uthukuli in Tiruppur district over three months after the death of a woman during childbirth in the clinic.

Led by P. Premalatha, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services for Tiruppur district, the officials sealed the labour ward and the operation theatre at Sumathi Clinic on Chengapalli Road in Kunnathur. Health Department sources said that on December 7, 2021, a 28-year-old woman from Mettukovil near Tiruppur died at the clinic after delivering a baby boy.

Investigations revealed that the clinic did not employ any obstetrician and gynaecologist and the existing personnel were not trained for maternity-related treatment. Following this, the Health Department issued two warnings to the clinic’s managing director, Viswanathan, an MBBS-qualified doctor who had also allegedly been treating pregnant women in his clinic, the sources said.

However, during a surprise inspection on March 16, Dr. Premalatha did not find the clinic to have complied with the warnings issued previously, following which the issue was taken to the attention of District Collector S. Vineeth. Based on the Collector’s directions, Dr. Premalatha along with Uthukuli tahsildar and personnel from Kunnathur police station visited Sumathi Clinic on Thursday evening and sealed the labour ward and the operation theatre. As the clinic had seven in-patients, only a portion was sealed, according to the sources.

The private clinic was directed to appoint an obstetrician and gynaecologist along with trained healthcare personnel for maternity-related treatment within a week’s time, the Health Department sources said.