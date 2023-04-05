Portion of Avinashi Road in Coimbatore caves in following downpour, say residents

April 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A portion of a roadside on Avinashi Road near Lakshmi Mills, in front of an apartment complex, caved in on Tuesday due to downpour causing disturbance to residents and passersby, alleged locals.

According to the manager of the complex P. Aiyachamy, the section collapsed around 4.45 p.m. after the heavy rain. A car nearly fell in but was pulled out in the nick of time, said the security guard of the apartment.

The manager claimed they had filed a complaint on February 22 this year that the Siruvani water supply was cut abruptly for the 50 families in the flats.

R. Srinivasan (52), another resident, said, “Car movement at the entrance has become risky. But the bigger challenge is the water supply. We are a family of seven living in two adjacent apartments. We are managing with the supply from the borewell water for the past 50 days. With summer setting in, we do not know when this source will exhaust.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the complaint was filed, authorities of several departments inspected and found that the pipe was broken due to a pillar construction for the flyover near Puliakulam. Since a high-tension electric wire runs in that portion, residents were informed by officials then that the pipeline and road would be fixed within 10 days after Tangedco shifts a transformer next to it,” said the resident.

“I had also sent a complaint to the Corporation commissioner 20 days back and to two departments — highways and electricity. I have not received a response yet.”

An engineer in the Corporation stated, “The Highways Department, during a flyover pillar construction a few months back, damaged the water supply pipeline. We looked into this matter last month and informed the department to fix the pipe and the road, including the pavement. But, they had just filled one portion with cement sand. During the downpour on Tuesday, the filling caved in. We are in talks with them over this and asked them to look into the issue immediately.”