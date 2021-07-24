Portal for citizens’ contribution to be launched soon in Coimbatore

A portal that will serve as a platform connecting Coimbatore’s requirements with private contributors will be launched in another two to three weeks. A blueprint for this project has been drafted and a preliminary version of the portal tested too.

Voluntary organisations have given their feedback on the portal.

The portal will list the requirements of the district in various verticals such as education, healthcare, and water. Apart from government measures, wherever private players are contributing the portal will connect the two - the requirements and the donors. It is not only for COVID-19 management but for all initiatives where the public can support, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran. The government will be a facilitator. It will consolidate the private efforts to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and water management.