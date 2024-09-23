ADVERTISEMENT

Porcupine strays into health sub-centre near Pollachi, rescued

Published - September 23, 2024 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The porcupine that was rescued by the Forest Department from the health sub-centre at Angalakurichi near Pollachi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Minor tension prevailed at a health sub-centre (HSC) near Pollachi after a porcupine strayed into its compound on Monday. The Forest Department staff rescued the porcupine and released it into the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that the adult porcupine entered the HSC at Angalakurichi on Monday morning, following which the health workers alerted the Forest Department around 11.30 a.m.

A team from the Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve rushed to the HSC. The rodentian mammal in distress started running inside the compound of the health facility when the Forest staff started efforts to capture it. Health workers and visitors stood at safe distance as porcupines are known for shooting their sharp quills as a defence mechanism.

“Using a net, the staff captured the porcupine carefully. It was taken to a reserve forest area and was released into the wild,” said Pollachi Forest Range Officer Gnanabalamurugan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US