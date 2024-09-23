Minor tension prevailed at a health sub-centre (HSC) near Pollachi after a porcupine strayed into its compound on Monday. The Forest Department staff rescued the porcupine and released it into the wild.

Officials said that the adult porcupine entered the HSC at Angalakurichi on Monday morning, following which the health workers alerted the Forest Department around 11.30 a.m.

A team from the Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve rushed to the HSC. The rodentian mammal in distress started running inside the compound of the health facility when the Forest staff started efforts to capture it. Health workers and visitors stood at safe distance as porcupines are known for shooting their sharp quills as a defence mechanism.

“Using a net, the staff captured the porcupine carefully. It was taken to a reserve forest area and was released into the wild,” said Pollachi Forest Range Officer Gnanabalamurugan.

