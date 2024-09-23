GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Porcupine strays into health sub-centre near Pollachi, rescued

Published - September 23, 2024 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The porcupine that was rescued by the Forest Department from the health sub-centre at Angalakurichi near Pollachi on Monday.  

The porcupine that was rescued by the Forest Department from the health sub-centre at Angalakurichi near Pollachi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Minor tension prevailed at a health sub-centre (HSC) near Pollachi after a porcupine strayed into its compound on Monday. The Forest Department staff rescued the porcupine and released it into the wild.

Officials said that the adult porcupine entered the HSC at Angalakurichi on Monday morning, following which the health workers alerted the Forest Department around 11.30 a.m.

A team from the Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve rushed to the HSC. The rodentian mammal in distress started running inside the compound of the health facility when the Forest staff started efforts to capture it. Health workers and visitors stood at safe distance as porcupines are known for shooting their sharp quills as a defence mechanism.

“Using a net, the staff captured the porcupine carefully. It was taken to a reserve forest area and was released into the wild,” said Pollachi Forest Range Officer Gnanabalamurugan.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.