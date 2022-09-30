Pope’s envoy Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli to visit Coimbatore

He will meet priests of the diocese, the religious and the laity and interact with them

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 30, 2022 18:46 IST

Apostolic Nuncio to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Apostolic Nuncio to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli will come to Coimbatore on a three-day pastoral visit on Saturday. He is scheduled to take part in various programmes arranged by the Coimbatore diocese before returning on October 3. This is the first visit of Archbishop Girelli to Coimbatore. He was appointed as the Apostolic Nuncio to India by Pope Francis on March 13, 2021.

A release says that the Pope’s envoy is coming to Coimbatore on the invitation of Bishop Thomas Aquinas of Coimbatore diocese. The Archbishop will meet priests of the diocese, the religious and the laity and interact with them. 

Archbishop Girelli will arrive in Coimbatore on Saturday afternoon. A reception has been arranged for him at St. Michael’s Cathedral in the evening. He will bless the residence of priests at Karumathampatti and celebrate the holy mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary on Sunday morning. Reception for the Archbishop has been arranged at St. Antony’s Church, Puliyakulam; Infant Jesus Church, Kovaipudur; and Christ The King Church, Kattoor, on Sunday. He will leave Coimbatore on Monday afternoon after attending a few other programmes, the release adds.

