Pop-up library comes up at Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore

To take Coimbatore Book Festival (CBF) 2022 to more audiences, Codissia and Young Indians, Coimbatore, have set up a pop-up library at the atrium of The Brookefields Mall here. District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated it on Friday.

With more than 300 books on display, the aim of the initiative is to encourage the habit of reading. The books have been facilitated by Omni Books, a private lending library here. The pop-up library will also hold events such as talks by members from Rotary, storytelling session by Story Island and talks on Child Safety by Masoom team of Yi, Coimbatore. It is open from July 22 to July 24.

According to Shrikumaravelu, Chapter Chair, Yi Coimbatore, the library pop up is organised to spread awareness on the Coimbatore Book Festival.

The event was also jointly supported by the 15th edition of Coimbatore Vizha, scheduled to be held from January 4 to January 8, 2023, said Nishit Shah, Chair for the next edition of Coimbatore Vizha.