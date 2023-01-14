Poor work order hits silver anklet units in Salem

January 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The silver anklet industry, which provides employment for more than one lakh workers in Salem, has suffered a major setback this Pongal season due to poor work order. Around 75% of the units have been closed without work for the last 10 days.

Silver anklet manufacturers said the district played an important role in supplying anklets to jewellers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. There are around 11,000 silver anklet units in the district. Within the Corporation limits, there are anklet units in Shevapet, Gugai, Pallapatti, Panankadu, Sivathapuram, Thiruvagoundanur, Seelanaickenpatti, Nethimedu, and Maniyanoor. During Deepavali, Pongal, and marriage season, the units would be busy with work. But this year, the units suffered huge loss without orders from jewellery shops and individuals.

Salem Silver Anklet Manufacturers Handicraft Welfare Association president C. Sree Anandharajan said the 11,000 units in the district employed over 1.15 lakh people. Each worker receives wages ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹ 800 a day based on their skills. “Each month, we used to get orders for 10,000 anklets from across the country. During festival and wedding seasons, we will receive orders for 25,000 to 50,000 anklets before the beginning of the month. Due to this, silver anklet units will be busy for six months in a year, and in the remaining period they get normal business. But this Pongal festival, we did not get much business and got just about 5,000 orders, which is very low compared to the normal season. Jewellery shop owners claimed that orders from middle-income people and farmers slumped this year,” Mr. Anandharajan said.

Stating that they were unable to provide bonus to workers, he said, “We used to provide one month’s salary as bonus. But, this year we gave only 50% of the bonus, and for the past 10 days more than 75% of the units have remained closed and workers do not have work. This is the first time in decades that we have suffered a significant loss for the Pongal festival.”

Mr. Anandharajan has pinned hopes on the wedding season that begins after the Pongal festival.