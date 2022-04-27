Poor water distribution dominates East Zone meeting in Coimbatore

Councillors in East Zone were flooded with complaints about poor drinking water distribution. When the councillors tried to reach out to turncocks to resolve the complaints they were getting only evasive response. This should stop, said chairperson Lakshmi Ilanjselvi at the East Zone meeting.

Workers responsible for regulating water supply seemed to work without dedication. As a result, the Corporation water reached many places only twice a month and in a few places only once in 20 days, and that too without adequate pressure.

In a few places the Councillors were getting complains of water contamination as well. Therefore, the Corporation should counsel the workers so as to improve efficiency in water distribution, she said.

She asked the assistant/junior engineers supervising water distribution to ensure that the Corporation distributed water only after filling up the local tanks so that the water reached people with adequate pressure.

This was a must and non-negotiable as the Chief Minister had promised once in two days water supply to Coimbatore city during his visit a few months ago.

She warned the workers that if they did not mend their ways, the Corporation would be forced to initiate action against them.