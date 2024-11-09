Poor road conditions, slow pace of repairs irk Coimbatore residents

Bad road conditions and the slow pace of re-laying have become a growing concern for Coimbatore residents, with this year’s northeast monsoon bringing higher-than-usual rainfall and worsening potholes across multiple roads.

The quality and speed of work by the Corporation are under scrutiny, along with frequent re-digging shortly after new roads are laid.

Councillor R. Prabakaran highlighted issues regarding repair durability, stating, “The Corporation’s road repairs generally last only around six months. In my ward, patchwork repairs fail as the Bituminous Concrete (BC) layer alone cannot hold up without re-laying the Bituminous Macadam (BM) layer.”

N. Shankar, a Ganapathy resident, noted that repeated digging disrupts newly-paved roads, with re-laying rarely done promptly, leaving deep potholes. “Elderly people and women frequently lose balance on these damaged stretches,” he said.

Ward 44 Councilor R. Gayathri pointed to the manual methods of road-laying, which extend project timelines, adding that the SUEZ project often leaves roads un-repaired after completion, an ongoing issue in the city.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran reported steady progress in road repairs, noting that, since 2021, the civic body has completed 399 of 461 road repair projects at ₹51.04 crore, with 62 ongoing. Additionally, the civic body has undertaken 4,521 new road projects covering 701.33 km at a cost of ₹340 crore, of which 4,353 are complete and 168 are in progress. He also noted that 694 earthen roads are being converted to tar roads, with 645 completed at ₹66.53 crore and 159 projects under way.

Following his two-day visit to Coimbatore on November 6, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a ₹200 crore special project to upgrade neglected roads, roads affected by underground drainage work, and to convert earthen roads in densely populated areas to tar roads for public benefit.

