Poor road conditions and frequent repairs cause inconvenience to residents in Ward 50 of Coimbatore Corporation

November 01, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Udayampalayam (Ward 50), located within Coimbatore’s East Zone, have long endured the challenges of navigating bumpy, pothole-riddled roads with frequent patchwork. Despite the installation of SUEZ drinking water supply lines and underground drainage pipes (UGD) six months ago, these roads remain in disrepair, causing daily commuting woes for many, especially during the morning rush.

P. Sundareshan, a motorist residing in the flood-prone Meena Estate colony, expressed his frustration, noting, “The roads have not been repaired since the installation of these utility lines, making it extremely difficult for motorists to travel. There have also been minor accidents due to these roads”

Over the past four months, numerous residents have voiced their concerns about the recurring need for road repairs due to ruptured UGD or SUEZ pipes. They attribute these frequent issues to the use of subpar equipment, leading to constant road excavations and repairs immediately after installation.

K. Rajan, a long-time resident of the Ward, said, “This relentless cycle of road digging and patching has become a never-ending ordeal.”

The constant need for repair has also made water supply infrequent in a few streets in the region. Since September, water is being supplied once in two weeks in the region while most wards receive water once every 10 days.

In addition to poor roads and water supply issues, residents also complain of heavy traffic during rush hour as people travel through the bylanes of Udayampalayam, Sowripalayam and Meena Estate to reach Avinashi, instead of taking the longer route via Tiruchi road.

“Such narrow lanes cannot accommodate the heavy traffic that flows through it. This is also a school zone. So, traffic should be diverted,” an autorickshaw driver in Sowripalayam, said.

Amid other concerns, residents have also raised the issue of garbage being dumped by conservancy workers near empty plots. It is then left to trucks to pick the collected waste and either dump it at the nearest micro composting unit or Vellalore dump yard.

“Since waste collection has been given to a new contractor, it is taking time to arrange trucks and vehicles that can operate in the city. This issue will be sorted out in the coming weeks,” a sanitation official said.

