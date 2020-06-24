Poor patronage hits TNSTC services

The partial movement of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses within the zones, until Wednesday, evoked little response here as the buses were seen waiting for long hours for passengers to board. Poor patronage has made the operation of buses unviable even to meet the diesel costs, say TNSTC sources.
In late May, the State government lifted the restrictions on movement of public transport albeit with caveats letting the movement of TNSTC buses within the zones. The State was divided into zones enabling inter-district movement of buses without the need for e-passes. The TNSTC was allowed to operate 50 % of total fleet strength with 60% occupancy, to enable physical distancing.
Dharmapuri division of the TNSTC had been plying 410 buses, including route and town buses. However, the arrangement resulted in poor revenue for the buses that was struggling to meet the required passenger strength to ply.
An official source from the TNSTC, Dharmapuri division, told The Hindu that the buses would be operated only if there was required strength. Especially with the inter-state movement of buses stopped, passenger traffic to Bengaluru has been hit. Similarly, passenger movement to Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Chennai, which contributed to heavy traffic, has also been hit. The private buses that resumed services, subject to restrictions, are also opting to stay off roads due to poor patronage.
