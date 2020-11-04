Poor margin worries tomato growers

Per crate carrying 22 kg to 25 kg is auctioned at ₹150

Tomato growers are a dismayed lot, with the price of tomatoes falling below the remunerative mark.

On Wednesday, tomatoes were being auctioned at ₹150 per crate. A crate carries 22 kg to 25 kg, leaving farmers with a poor margin per kg.

The retail price of tomatoes were, however, double the price offered to farmers, with tomatoes being sold at ₹15 per kg in the retail market. But for the growers, the price per crate at the Rayakottai tomato mandi has offered little comfort. The price per crate offered at the mandi does not offset the other expenses related to transportation of the produce, say farmers.

The retail price of tomatoes has hovered between ₹7 and ₹15 depending on the location. For the farmers, the cost of production will be met only if the price per kg was above ₹20, says Krishnan, a tomato farmer from Rayakottai. “We spend ₹40,000 per acre including the labour costs. The current prices would barely meet the costs. Growers will find a reasonable profit only if crates sold for ₹300 or ₹400. Otherwise, we will have to migrate to other crops,” says Krishnan, who himself has diversified to flowers given the tomato prices. Tomato production had increased over the last few months, with good rainfall and increased area of cultivation. But, this has hit the prices for farmers, with the supply overwhelming the demand.

In Shoolgiri, some of the tomato growing areas had seen dumping of their produce in the lakes nearby owing to diseased crops adding to the woes of the growers.