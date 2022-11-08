Poor maintenance of children’s park irks residents at Sampath Nagar in Erode

Residents of Sampath Nagar who wish to spend time at the Corporation’s Children’s Park in their area are let down as the park is poorly maintained in the last three years.

Play materials for children that were either broken or covered with rust, accumulated dry leaves and tree branches, empty wooden boxes and other waste materials force children, elderly people and other residents to keep themselves away from the park. “Our children were using the play materials and we used to spend our leisure time in the evening there,” said M. Purusotham, a resident.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the park was closed from 2020 to 2021 and no maintenance works were carried out even after the park was re-opened last year.

The park, located near the Uzhavar Sandhai, was frequently visited by children and residents while it was jam-packed during weekends and holidays. “We last visited the park before the pandemic. Since it is poorly maintained, we fear entering the park now,” said another resident, V. Kamalam. The residents said the benches were dirty and the play materials could not be used in its present condition. “The civic body should give priority in maintaining the park as it serves the children and residents,” they added.

The residents wanted repair and painting works for the play materials, improvement in seating arrangements and regular maintenance. “We are ready to pay an entry fee if the park is well-maintained,” said S. Bhaskar, a resident. Corporation officials said steps were being taken to renovate the park and maintain it regularly.