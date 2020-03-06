Poor maintenance of burial grounds a matter of concern

COIMBATORE

06 March 2020 00:05 IST

‘One of the reasons for poor upkeep is the failure to issue licence to undertakers’

The road leading to the burial ground at Maniakarampalayam in Ward 41 is littered with waste on the western edge. Atop the street light poles along the edge, the fittings are bereft of bulbs. Coimbatore Corporation Crematorium reads the arch that rests on two pillars that support the gates. But one of the gates is damaged and rests along the compound wall.

Inside, the waiting room is open, giving free access to any one who wants to use it. The room is littered with hundreds of used plastic tumblers and dozens of open liquor bottles, suggesting that tipplers are using the room. Not a day passes without people misusing it to drink, rues S. Janaki of Sankaralinganar Street.

South of the waiting room is a building housing four toilets. All are open and filled with filth.

Advertising

Advertising

The LED bulbs on poles inside the burial ground are broken. And, the cremation platform is seeing slow encroachment by bushes.

This has been the condition of the burial ground for at least seven to eight years, complains Poovai Thangam, a Poosaripalayam resident.

As per Coimbatore Corporation North Zone records, the burial ground is one among the very few with an undertaker, M. Pattusamy, who after his father Maruthachalam's demise is the man in-charge.

In the absence of salary or wages from the Corporation and with only a licence he feels dis-empowered to question people who misuse the place. “What do you expect me to do? Ask a group of five or six to leave the place to drink elsewhere. And, what do I tell them when they ask on what authority I say so.”

A few kilometres, wards and zones away, in Kallimadai (Ward 63), is another Corporation burial ground. On the southern edge of the habitat and abutting maize fields, the burial ground is without an access road, compound, name board or anything to suggest that it is a traditional burial ground.

All that is there is a tin shed that rests on a rectangular brick structure of two to three feet.

With the residents using the place to rest their cattle, it appears more a cattle shed than a place that is used for performing the last rites.

Kallimadai Kamatchi Amman Kovil Street resident L. Ramu says the residents, mostly from the Devendira Kula Velalar, have been petitioning the Coimbatore Corporation for the past 10-plus years to provide them a decent place to bury their dead kith and kin but thus far their pleas have fell on deaf ears.

The burial ground should be 50 feet but none knows the exact extent as it appears encroached and filled with thorny bushes, he says and adds that when he wanted to bury his wife a few years ago, he had engaged earth movers to clear the bushes before performing the last rites. And, every time the residents complain, the Corporation engineers visit the ground and then deploy an earth mover to clear the bushes. Their solution remains effective for a month or two.

R. Kalaimani, another Kallimadai resident, says the Corporation's not giving a decent resting place for the dead has made him angry and sad at the same time. The poor maintenance of the burial grounds is one of the important reasons that even people who, by tradition, bury the dead, are opting for cremation. The absence of licensed undertakers only compounds the difficulty in burying the dead because there is none to issue the mandatory certificate, using which people obtain death certificates, he adds.

The picture of poor maintenance with damaged gates, broken compound wall, littered liquor bottles, etc. repeats in most of the Corporation's 83 burial grounds spread across the five zones.

In Peelamedu, it is worse – the Corporation is using the burial ground as a junk yard. The civic body has dumped its damaged bins in the ground and most of them are buried at least a foot below the ground, indicating that the Corporation had dumped it years ago. The area resident A. Madasamy says it is sad to see the Corporation pay scant regard for the upkeep of the burial ground, which once served the people of Peelamedu, right from Avinashi Road to Thanneerpandal Road.

Now, the residents cremate the dead in the nearby crematorium run by a trust, he adds.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA N. Karthik says he is tired of raising the issue with the Coimbatore Corporation. “I've submitted at least 50 petitions on this issue in the last four years but the civic body seems to care very little to maintain the burial grounds. Right from Ondipudur in the east to Vadavalli in the west and from Thudiyalur in the north to Kovaipudur in the south, the state of burial grounds is poor.”

Corporation officials admit that one of the reasons for rather poor maintenance of burial grounds is the failure to issue licence to undertakers. The last time the Corporation issued the licence was at least 15 years ago. Or perhaps more.

It is these licensed undertakers who issue slips in triplet confirming the burial. It is based on such slips and other documents that the Corporation was issuing death certificates. Now that there are no licensed undertakers and as the number of burials is few and far between, the Corporation has given up the practise.

The officials say the Corporation has, over the years, also given up the practice of fixing the charges of burial. It used to display the charges in boards erected in the grounds. It is no more in practice.

The officials further say that the reason for Corporation showing reluctance to issue licence to undertakers is that it may open doors for further demands like permanent employment or other financial commitments.