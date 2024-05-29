ADVERTISEMENT

Poor condition of Udumalpet bus stand causes concern

Published - May 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The roof of Udumalpet bus stand poses a threat to passengers. | Photo Credit: SPL

The Udumalpet bus stand in Tiruppur district is in a pitiable condition owing to lack of maintenance and renovation works.

The 60-year-old structure is crumbling as a result of water seepage. The bus stand is used by more than 100 buses and over 50,000 passengers. Passengers fear to enter the bus stand as most people stand outside the premises as none knows when the roof or sunshade will collapse.

A couple of months ago, the sunshade in the bus stand meant for parking buses to Amaravathy Nagar and Thirumurthy dam collapsed. Fortunately, as there were no passengers at that point of time none was injured. A 200 feet-long sunshade meant for buses on Tiruppur route also collapsed.

Frequent incidents of crumbling roofs and collapsing sunshade calls for renovation of the bus stand as early as possible. When contacted, sources in the Udumalpet Municipality said the civic body is aware of the issue and proposals are in process and the works would be taken up shortly.

