Poor condition of road worries motorists in Erode

May 05, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

Though driving on pothole-ridden roads is not new to motorists on the Kongampalayam – Gangapuram stretch, the recent spells of rain has only deteriorated the road condition making driving all the more difficult for them.

Residents said that the 5.5 km road is used frequently by two-wheelers and four-wheelers to reach the Salem – Kochi National Highway apart from vehicles of textile mills located in the area that also use the stretch often.

Residential areas have come up in large numbers in the locality and movement of vehicles has increased significantly in the last five to seven years.

But, the condition of the road keeps worsening, said P. Angamuthu of Gangapuram. He said that rains led to formation of potholes on the road and since no repair works were carried out, driving on the road turns dangerous.

Residents allege that vehicles of textile mills use the road round-the-clock causing more damage. The road should have been re-laid five years ago. “Despite many representations, the problem remains a concern for residents and road-users, “ said a motorist V. Bhagyalakshmi.

She wanted the potholes to be filled so that water does not stagnate again on the same spot. Road-users said that failure to fill potholes had led to formation of pits that pose a threat to motorists.