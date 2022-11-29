Poor bus service hits outpatient footfall at Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri

November 29, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

On Monday, 60-year old Nagaraj came to the old government headquarters hospital in Krishnagiri town for his diabetes medicines. But he was turned away and asked to go to the new Government Medical College Hospital at Bolupalli – a new sprawling ₹320 crore facility on Krishnagiri-Hosur national highway, some 12 km away.

“I came here for my sugar tablets, but they asked me to go to the new medical college hospital at Bollupalli. I came all the way here and I did not even know about the new hospital,” he says. Nagaraj had travelled from Vepanapalli, the same block where the new government medical college hospital was inaugurated on October 15 by the Health Minister Ma.Subramaniam.

A month- and- half has passed since the medical college hospital’s inauguration, lending the requisite hospital support to the medical college that was already functioning full-fledged for more than a year.

But, the outpatient footfall at the new government medical college hospital is barely a third of the outpatient footfall at the old government hospital, before its services were scaled down. This lackluster outpatient arrival is being attributed to poor transport facilities hurting the poor’s access to affordable State healthcare.

Hence, many patients like Nagaraj continue to come to the old GH, partly unaware of the new hospital, and many for want of transport facility and ease of commute to the hospital located farther away on Krishnagiri-Hosur National Highway.

The old government hospital would witness 1,800 to 2,000 patients on any given day. After the inaugural of the new hospital the assumption that the traffic of the healthcare seeking public would move to the new facility has fallen through.

Today, the old GH, located in the heart of the town, operates with skeletal facilities. Much of the services have phased out, except child and maternity health, NICU ward, Opthalmology. Outpatient services is slowly being phased out.

Speaking to The Hindu, the hospital sources say, the outpatient footfall is low mainly because of the lack of bus services.

“There is no frequent bus services especially during outpatient hours from 8 a.m to afternoon,” says a hospital source. In other districts, apart from town buses and mofussil services, special buses ply at nominal rates to the government hospital. The buses must stop at the hospital gate for the sick public, says the source.

“Share auto costs ₹30 to the hospital and town buses do not stop there. The conductors say, we cant stop for one person,” says a patient. “Even town buses and mofussil buses do not stop, and Express buses never stop there,” says an hospital administration source. “The buses do not even carry stickers stating that they go to the new government hospital. There is not even a proper bus shelter for the hospital.”

With poor physical reach, the word-of-mouth information is absent to educate the largely non-literate public in need of medical care.

Similarly, located on a highly accident prone Krishnagiri-Hosur national highway, the hospital itself would require an overbridge across the highway for the public travelling from across the median to cross over to the hospital. “Two workers met with accidents at the time of construction of the building. This is something that should have been foreseen. An overbridge is necessary.”

However, the overbridge itself needs to be disabled friendly and must have a lift like in Bengaluru, said another official source. “With the sick coming to the hospital, climbing the steps of the overbridge will not work.”

When contacted, the TNSTC administration said, stickers will be passed in all mofussil and town buses declaring that the buses would stop at the Bolupalli hospital.

According to the source, there are 58 departures of town buses, and mofussil buses. There is bus frequency every 15 minutes. The TNSTC will place a board at the gate of the old government hospital and also at the bus stop of the old hospital announcing that buses ply to the new medical college hospital. In addition, stickers will be printed and pasted in all buses announcing that the buses will stop at the government medical college hospital.

But, in the absence of standing orders to stop the buses at the new government medical college hospital, there was no way to flag the flouting of orders.

To this, the official said, “Staff will also be deputed at the hospital gates for the next few days to ensure buses stop at the hospital. Action will be taken against erring bus conductors.”