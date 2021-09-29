Poor attendance in corporation schools worries teachers

They want government to make attendance compulsory

Since the Coimbatore Corporation reopened schools for students of classes nine to Plus Two, attendance has been a cause for concern. The State Government had on August 21 said schools would reopen for students of those classes starting September 1.

While issuing the safety guideline for the students’ return, the government had said that it was not compulsory for students to attend in-person classes, which was having an impact on attendance, said the corporation school teachers The Hindu spoke to.

On the first day of reopening of classes – September 1 – only 69.20% of class IX students, 69.42% of class X students, 70.55% of Plus One students and 74.82% of Plus Two students attended classes. Around 10 days later, the percentage of students who turned up in classrooms stood at 70.66 for class IX and 70.99 for class X in high schools and 43.60 for class IX and 60.9 for class X in higher secondary schools. The percentage of Plus One students who attended classes stood at 54.17 and Plus Two students - 6.64 in higher secondary schools.

As on September 29 the trend continued, notwithstanding the fact that the government had asked students to turn up for classes on alternate days for those in class IX and Plus One and put in place safety guideline, the teachers said.

The students who were in Plus One had not given their class IX exam in 2020 and passed class X after a government order in 2021. In the last academic year, they had attended classes from home and, therefore, they attending classes now became imperative.

Though the corporation school teachers taught only the basics as the government wanted bridge courses to be conducted, the students not turning up was a problem.

The attendance situation in girls’ schools though marginally better was no different, said the teachers and wanted the government to make attending classes compulsory for students in classes nine to Plus Two as the choice to attend classes from home was doing the students no good.

It was imperative that the government do so now, as the schools had been functioning for around a month, no large-scale COVID-19 infection spread was reported and it had announced reopening of classes for students of classes one to eight, the teachers reiterated.