Poompuhar sets sales target of ₹ 50 lakh

Nearly 15 artisans from in and around Coimbatore have exhibited kolu dolls and decorative items at the exhibition-cum-sale organised by Poompuhar here. The event will be on till October 31.
According to C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of the outlet here, different sets of dolls are on display, including temple models, Athivaradar, Ashtalakshmi, etc. One of the new products this year are models and dolls made out of matchsticks. Five more artisans are expected to put up stalls in a day or two. They will display bottle art, acrylic painting, and small clay dolls. The outlet has also displayed the dolls and art work on Flipkart and plans to expand to more online platforms. “We are targeting sales of ₹50 lakh this year. We are trying to push the sales online, especially for exports,” he said.
In order to ensure safety of the artisans and visitors, a homoeopathy medical camp will also be on till the end of next month at the outlet. All the visitors will go through the mandatory screening and will be given immunity boosting homoeopathy medicine free of cost.
