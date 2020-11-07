Poompuhar launches special sales for Deepavali

Coimbatore

07 November 2020 00:59 IST

Lamps , textiles on display

Poompuhar, the retail arm of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, has launched special sales here for Deepavali and Karthigai Deepam.

The expo this year is of textiles and lamps. Five stalls display different kinds of exquisite saris made out of natural fibres - cotton, silk, banana and bamboo. The sales include khadi shirts, saris, women and children wear.

Poompuhar has also displayed a wide range of lamps made of brass, terracotta, and other materials. The 27 varieties available for sale include lotus lamp, Malabar lamps, Navagraha lamps, Pradosham lamps, and Annam lamps.

The outlet aims at ₹25 lakh sales from this exhibition. Artisans from different parts of the State are participating.

The expo-cum-sales will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the showroom on Big Bazaar Road till November 30.