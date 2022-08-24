Poompuhar in Erode offers collection of Ganesh idols

Staff Reporter
August 24, 2022 17:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Idols of Lord Ganesh on display at Poompuhar showroom in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Idols of Lord Ganesh in different hues and made of clay, paper mache and sandalwood are on display at Poompuhar Showroom on Mettur Road here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of Vinayagar Chaturthi on August 31, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited organised the exhibition in which idols made of white marble, different metals, marble powder were on display at the exhibition-cum-sale at the showroom that began on Wednesday. Idols made of clay in different forms and sizes are on display at the exhibition.

Prices of idols range from ₹ 60 to ₹ 1 lakh and a special discount of 10% are offered for every purchase to the customers. Also, all debit and credit cards are accepted at the showroom for which no service charge would be levied. The exhibition is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Sundays, till September 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app